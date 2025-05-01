Comerica Bank Has $31.50 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.