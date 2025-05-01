Parvin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.