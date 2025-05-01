Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Carvana were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Carvana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carvana by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,497 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.76.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 155.52 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,016,895.44. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.