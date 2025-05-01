Parvin Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 946.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

