Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 963,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,668,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

