Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $63,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

