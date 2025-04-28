Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Shares Sold by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,000 shares during the period. Savers Value Village comprises about 2.9% of Makaira Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.24. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

