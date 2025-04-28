Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 257,389 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $627,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,290,000 after acquiring an additional 405,341 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $314.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

