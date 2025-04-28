Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 577,053 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,053 shares during the quarter. Payoneer Global accounts for 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Payoneer Global worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

PAYO opened at $6.97 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

