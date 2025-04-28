Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 2.4% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

