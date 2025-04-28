Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,144 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $14,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 318,737 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

