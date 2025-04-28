Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $90.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.