Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 494.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525,252 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.71% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANEB opened at $1.14 on Monday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -1.13.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

