Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,750 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.26 million, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

