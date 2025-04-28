Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $322.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $400.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

