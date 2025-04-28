Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

