Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

KJUL opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

