381,087 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 381,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $117,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 761,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,645,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,300,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

