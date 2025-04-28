Insider Buying: Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Marina Go purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,153.85).
The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19.
