BMO Capital Markets Lowers Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$118.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.50.

CLS traded down C$3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,448. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$55.10 and a 52 week high of C$206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.60.

In other news, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.50, for a total value of C$1,307,181.11. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total transaction of C$1,741,689.20. Insiders have sold 127,614 shares of company stock worth $22,553,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

