MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 41,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 317,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

