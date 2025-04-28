GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Buys 6,757 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$13,750.50 ($8,814.42).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 16th, Rajiv Jain bought 83,479 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.03 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,211.93 ($108,469.19).
  • On Friday, April 11th, Rajiv Jain purchased 20,269 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.74 ($25,635.09).
  • On Wednesday, April 9th, Rajiv Jain bought 275,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$534,088.19 ($342,364.23).
  • On Monday, April 7th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$260,850.00 ($167,211.54).
  • On Thursday, April 3rd, Rajiv Jain bought 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,500.00 ($131,730.77).
  • On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain acquired 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$211,700.00 ($135,705.13).
  • On Friday, March 28th, Rajiv Jain purchased 92,850 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,791.85 ($127,430.67).
  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain purchased 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$214,784.61 ($137,682.44).
  • On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$326,100.00 ($209,038.46).
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain bought 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($143,296.73).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

