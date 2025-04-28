Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.60. 53,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 480,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, Director Emily Rooney purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,062. This represents a 7.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 106,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

