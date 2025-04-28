Stifel Nicolaus Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$195.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.67.

AEM traded down C$1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 379,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$150.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,905. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

