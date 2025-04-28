CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GCG traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$41.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$38.50 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.52.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

