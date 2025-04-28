TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.64.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

X traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,439. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The stock has a market cap of C$14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.