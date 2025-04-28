Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 194,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,642,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Fortrea by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,106,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

