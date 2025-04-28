Top Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 28th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Vertiv, PayPal, and Fiserv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,800,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,388,454. The firm has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.13.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,746,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,065,650. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.40. 2,299,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,603,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $188.46 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,878,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,420,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

FI stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,273. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.12.

