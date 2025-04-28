Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.21. 656,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,794,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.61 million, a PE ratio of 152.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 414,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

