California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55,509 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $211,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Union Pacific by 124.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

