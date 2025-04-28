LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Update

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,034,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of LiveWire Ergogenics stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

