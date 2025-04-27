Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $26.68 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML opened at $677.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $687.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

