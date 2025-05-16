Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 756,580 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 229.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,224.04. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,867 shares of company stock valued at $57,550,902 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

