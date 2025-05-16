Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

