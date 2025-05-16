Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $389.89 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $426.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.