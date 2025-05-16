Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

