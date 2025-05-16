Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.71 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,260.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

