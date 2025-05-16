Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Comerica by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

NYSE CMA opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

