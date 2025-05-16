Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 452720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.10).

Savannah Energy Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of £9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Knott acquired 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £164,000 ($218,259.25). 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

