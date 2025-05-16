Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293.80 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.85), with a volume of 3670246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.60 ($3.81).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Direct Line Insurance Group

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Adam Winslow sold 387,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £1,090,167.60 ($1,450,848.55). Also, insider Jane Poole sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £55,817.84 ($74,285.12). Insiders have acquired 161 shares of company stock valued at $44,864 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.