Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

