Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 73021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$618.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

