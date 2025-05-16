Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 714.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,058,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,175,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Allegion by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 434,820 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.