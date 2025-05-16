FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.95 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

