FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FSK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE FSK opened at $20.95 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.98.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.74%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.