Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 1,248,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,265,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $63,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

