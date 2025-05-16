Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 1,096,302 Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,096,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.47% of Septerna at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,205,000. TRV GP V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,337,000. TRV GP VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,191,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,399,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,301,000.

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,500. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz bought 41,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,606. The trade was a 65.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,346 shares of company stock valued at $439,670. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

