D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,937 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $60,261,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 348,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

