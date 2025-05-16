Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) SVP Tami E. Stevenson Sells 4,550 Shares

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $49,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,507.44. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Crawford & Company Trading Up 0.4%
Crawford & Company stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.77. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Crawford & Company Announces Dividend
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.
