Trevor Haynes Sells 6,700 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$62,645.00.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

BDI stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The company has a market cap of C$582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.54.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

