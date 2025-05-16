Trevor Haynes Sells 6,700 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Trevor Haynes sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$62,645.00.
Black Diamond Group Price Performance
BDI stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The company has a market cap of C$582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.54.
About Black Diamond Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.