Insider Buying: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Acquires 26,006 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Green bought 26,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,051.70 ($26,956.22).
Michael Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Michael Green bought 108,897 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,146.23 ($110,991.17).
The company has a market cap of $381.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40.
About Omni Bridgeway
Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.
